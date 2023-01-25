Bride dances to popular Bhojpuri song at her wedding, video goes viral

Social media trends are quick to take over people, and they love to show their take on the trend. But among these several viral videos, the one thing that is always entertaining to watch is the dances. Netizens love to groove to peppy songs, and when everyone gathers to do it, it easily turns into a trend. And the one trend which has taken over the Indian audience is the dance on the song Patli Kamaraiya Mori.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many people have danced on this, a recent video that shows a bride grooving on it has gone viral. In the short clip, you can see the bride standing on the stage while some of her relatives her standing in front of her. As the song plays, the woman starts grooving, and so do her relatives.

Take a look at the clip below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on January 1 by Instagram user @meerakumawat2. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked 9000 times and has had several reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Nice, my dear didi." A second person wrote, "Good dance. " "Awesome," said a third. Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis on the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON