Bride dances with sister-in-law to Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan’s Bumbro at her mehndi. Watch viral video

Dance is an integral part of many Indian marriages. Be it impromptu or well-planned, dance performances are always entertaining to watch. Just like this dance video that is gaining popularity on social media. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a bride dancing along with her sister-in-law to the song Bumbro. The song is from the 2000 action drama Mission Kashmir.

Bride and her sister-in-law dancing to Bumbro. (Instagram/@adityadancevlogs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: King Charles reacts as man tries to hand him Burger King crown. Watch

“Here are some major MEHNDI goals. Bride and her soon to be sister in law are killing the performance here,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video shows Nirali Desai and Nishi Shah in vibrant mehndi outfits dancing to Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan’s Bumbro. As they groove in synchronization, they wear wide smiles on their faces. A text overlay on the video reads, “Pov: Setting up major mehndi goals by dancing with your soon to be sister-in-law on this amazing song.”

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on February 16, the video has raked up more than 9.6 lakh views and over 58,700 likes. The dance video has also received a flurry of comments from netizens. While many shared that they were watching the video on loop, others dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the comments sections.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Bride and her sister-in-law dancing to Bumbro. (Instagram/@adityadancevlogs)

“Watching this on loop,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Very graceful and energetic duo.” “Beautiful,” added a third. Many even tagged their loved ones and asked them to recreate the dance routine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON