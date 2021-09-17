Bride enjoys chocolate cake while dancing, video leaves people with a smile

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the wonderful videos involving brides. From bride tricking groom to eat golgappas to the newlyweds doing pushups, the clips are varied. There is a now a newest addition to that list. It is a clip that showcases a bride enjoying food while grooving to music.

The video is shared by makeup artist Sarbani Sethi on her personal Instagram profile. “This Bride is a vibe,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a woman dressed in bridal attire dancing to a tune. Within moments, a server comes in front of her with different kinds of cake pieces. The woman pauses for a moment, chooses the chocolate cake, and resumes her dancing.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 31,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is totally me, attack on chocolate one,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is beautiful,” shared another. “It's me,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON