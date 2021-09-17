Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bride enjoys chocolate cake while dancing, video leaves people with a smile
trending

Bride enjoys chocolate cake while dancing, video leaves people with a smile

The clip opens to show a woman dressed in bridal attire dancing to a tune.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The image shows the bride eating.(Instagram/@sarbanisethi_makeupartist)

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have seen the wonderful videos involving brides. From bride tricking groom to eat golgappas to the newlyweds doing pushups, the clips are varied. There is a now a newest addition to that list. It is a clip that showcases a bride enjoying food while grooving to music.

The video is shared by makeup artist Sarbani Sethi on her personal Instagram profile. “This Bride is a vibe,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a woman dressed in bridal attire dancing to a tune. Within moments, a server comes in front of her with different kinds of cake pieces. The woman pauses for a moment, chooses the chocolate cake, and resumes her dancing.

Take a look at the sweet video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 31,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is totally me, attack on chocolate one,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is beautiful,” shared another. “It's me,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Posts on ‘before and after Instagram’ Twitter trend leave people chuckling

Cadbury gives a contemporary twist to iconic ad involving cricket match

Video of man’s amazing flips while performing with sword wows people

The mother of the mother tongues
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP