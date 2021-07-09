Home / Trending / Bride gets married in hospital so grandma battling cancer can be part of it. Watch
The image shows the bride named Sean getting married in her grandma's hospital room.(Facebook/@methodisthealthcaresa )
The image shows the bride named Sean getting married in her grandma's hospital room.(Facebook/@methodisthealthcaresa )
trending

Bride gets married in hospital so grandma battling cancer can be part of it. Watch

The video of the bride getting married in hospital so her grandma could be a part of it may leave you emotional.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:32 PM IST

A heartening video of how a grandmother got the chance to be a part of her granddaughter’s wedding before passing away from cancer has been shared on Facebook. There’s a possibility that the clip will leave you teary-eyed.

Methodist Healthcare System took to Facebook to share the story of how Avis Russell’s granddaughter Sean moved up her wedding from a pre-decided date to hold it in her grandma’s room – just so she could be involved in this very special moment.

The caption shared along with the video explains the story in detail. “Despite her brave fight against terminal #lungcancer, Avis Russell’s health began rapidly declining. Her granddaughter, Sean, was planning to marry her middle school sweetheart in a couple months, but knew her grandmother's condition was too severe. To Avis’ surprise, Sean and her fiancé decided to move up their wedding and have an intimate ceremony in her room at Methodist Hospital | Northeast, so she could see her granddaughter get married. Avis spent some of her final moments on this earth celebrating and loving on her granddaughter,” they wrote.

Take a look at the heartening video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.