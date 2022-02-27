Bride plays the dhol dressed in a lehenga on her wedding. Watch

Weddings are a day of putting your dancing shoes on and making it one of the most memorable times of your life. Videos of brides dancing on their weddings are always delightful to watch like this bride who is setting the Internet on fire with her dance moves as she arrives at her wedding venue. In these videos uploaded on Instagram by a makeup artist, the bride is seen playing the dhol with full swag and her confidence will definitely bowl you over.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a makeup artist named Gurleen Kaur Sehdev. It shows the bride playing the dhol with a lot of energy and enthusiasm while dressed in her wedding lehenga. Since being posted six days ago, it has received over 22,000 views and people have been praising the energy of the bride.

“Arrrre bhaiii maza aaagya ekdm,” commented an Instagram user along with heart faced emojis. “Wah wah kya baat hai,” commented another along with clapping emojis. “Amazing,” said a third along with heart emojis.

The bride in the video has been identified as Manvi. In another video posted on Instagram, she is seen dancing while sitting in a horse carriage. The video has got over 1.25 lakh views so far since being uploaded four days ago.

The comments section of the video was filled with heart and fire emojis as people loved the bride’s dancing skills and enthusiasm.

