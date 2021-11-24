Bride releases her first look wedding pics with her golden retriever

A series of pictures of a bride and her pet doggo has left people saying ‘aww’. Shared initially on Instagram and later on Reddit, the first look wedding photographs are melting hearts on social media.

This bride from the United States asked for her first look wedding photographs to be with her beloved dog instead of her husband. The user who shared the photographs on Reddit captioned the post as, “Favourite moment from my wedding: when my bride asked for a first look with our golden”.

Stephanie Nachtrab, the bride’s wedding photographer, originally shared the images on her official Instagram page too. She mentioned that Hana, the bride, had a “vision” to do her first look with her beloved dog.

“10 photos. That’s all I have to tell the story of love so vast and so deep between a girl, her dogs, and her now husband! But who would I be to not make the first post of @mycaninelife be solely about her and her dogs- mainly, with her heart dog Gumbo! Hana had a vision to do a “first look” with Gumbo and it was the sweetest thing I’ve ever documented Hana’s bond with Gumps is so special, and I’m so honored that I got to capture a glimpse of what he means to her. As Gumbo would say “I’m so happy I got to marry my mom today!” wrote Nachtrab while sharing Hana’s wedding pictures with her dog Gumbo.

These adorable photographs have been melting hearts on social media. “I'm a wedding florist so I see TONS of wedding pics all the time and this might be my all-time favourite”, wrote a Reddit user. “This is the most precious thing ever! Congratulations to all 3 of you!”, wrote another.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful pictures?