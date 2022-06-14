Bride surprises her father with video showing their memories during her wedding

The day of one’s wedding is one of the most special days of a person’s life. It is a day when one creates so many memories that they would cherish forever. Almost every girl has many wonderful memories with her father and they want to show their appreciation to him on their wedding day. In a heartfelt gesture, a bride had a sweet surprise for her father while they were dancing on her wedding and it is just too emotional to watch. The video may make you teary-eyed as well.

Videos of their dance were posted on the Instagram account sadiemartinmedia, a wedding photographer. The bride surprised her father with a video during their dance. The video began with her father and mother getting married. It shows the bride’s parents dancing at their own wedding. Then the video shows many fun moments between the couple as they dance on many occasions. It also shows the bride’s childhood and many moments that she spent with her father.

The video of their dance was posted in two parts. Part one of the video was posted five days ago and it has received more than 4,000 views while part two, which was uploaded four days ago, has crossed 11,000 views.

“Bride surprises her dad with a video during their dance. This moment had me, the photographer, and probably many of the guests in tears. It was so special,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the videos below:

The videos got a lot of comments with netizens posting heart emojis.

“Can’t stop rewatching it!” commented an Instagram user. “Unreal! Makes me cry every time!” wrote another. “Absolutely gorgeous,” said a third. Another individual wrote, “Oh very touching, thank you for sharing it with the world.”

What are your thoughts on this heart-warming video?