Bride’s dance to Pushpa’s Saami Saami wows people. Watch

The chart-topping number Saami Saami featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna continues to captivate fans since its release. From a video of a girl dancing to it in a saree and heels to a kid performing energetically to the hit track, numerous videos show people grooving to this immensely popular song. Adding to that long list is this video of a bride grooving to the track with her girl squad on her sangeet. Expectedly, the video has gone viral online and prompted many to leave their thoughts.

Bride and her girl gang dancing to Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise. (Instagram/@neelam.od)

“Saami Saami,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Dr Neelam Patel. The video shows Patel, decked up in lehenga and jewellery, dancing to the beats of Saami Saami with her girl gang. Her moves and on-point expressions are too good to miss out on.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared seven days ago, the video has accumulated over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“She is giving Kamala’s vibe from never have I ever,” posted an individual. Another added, “Her outfit, makeup, dance, everything is so beyond perfection.” “The Energy, the expressions, the lehenga, the hair,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Expressions on point, so good!” “Her eye blink and expressions. Uff,” commented a fifth.

