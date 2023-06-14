Woman’s energetic dance to Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor’s Jhalla Wallah enchants people

When Ishaqzaade, an action-romance film from 2012 starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, hit the screens, it won the hearts of many. Not only did the movie receive love, but its songs also made a lasting impact. Even after more than a decade, people continue to groove to the tunes and find joy in listening to the film’s melodies. Recently, a video featuring the film’s song was shared on Instagram and has since been making waves. The video shows a woman dancing to the song Jhalla Wallah. Her moves and expressions captivate viewers and prompt them to hit the replay button repeatedly. Woman exhibiting her dance moves to Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor’s Jhalla Wallah. (Instagram/@dancewithalishaofficial)

The video was shared on the Instagram page Dance With Alisha with the caption, “Jhalla wallah.” The video shows Alisha, in a blue saree, dancing her heart out to the song. As she dances energetically to the tunes of Jhalla Wallah, she doesn’t even miss a single beat. Alisha’s expressions add a mesmerizing touch to her performance, captivating viewers' attention.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on May 26, the video has garnered more than 6.1 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Wow wow,” posted an individual. Another added, “Very nice.” “Awesome dance,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Loved your expressions. So beautiful.” The comments section is replete with love-struck and fire emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON