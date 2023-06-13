Woman’s classical dance moves to Piyu Bole will win you over. Watch

The song Piyu Bole from the 2005 romance musical Parineeta is liked by many for its soulful lyrics. The song, picturised on Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, continues to enthral listeners, making them sway to its enchanting melody. Now, a video that is gaining popularity on Instagram shows a woman gracefully performing a classical dance routine to Piyu Bole. The video is so captivating that it compels viewers to hit the replay button repeatedly. Woman performing classical dance to Piyu Bole. (Instagram/@siyaguglani)

“A blurry but extremely special video,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by dancer Siya Guglani. The video captures Guglani, dressed in a kurta and skirt, dancing to the tunes of Piyu Bole. As she dances, she doesn’t miss even a single beat throughout her performance.

Although the dance video was shared in September 2022, it is again gaining traction online. The clip has so far accumulated over 7.4 million views and a flurry of likes and comments.

“Your steps were so clean, girl. Watching this on repeat,” posted an individual. Another added, “Traditional dance always looks as beautiful as it did with soul... flows like water smoothly through rocks with symphony sound. . Just a word - Beautiful.” “So graceful,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “This is so gracefully done.. Can’t scroll to the next reel. Am watching your dance on repeat. The calmness on your face and the hand gesture is amazing.” A fifth expressed, “I just randomly came across this video and honestly there’s such a beautiful energy radiating from each of the bodily movements you make.” “I actually don’t like classical much but this made me fall in love with classical,” remarked a sixth.

