Bride’s father grooves to Pushpa’s Oo Antava, video impresses people

The video showing bride’s father grooving to the song Oo Antava was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the bride’s father dancing to Oo Antava.(Instagram/@anushaweddingchoreography)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you a regular user of the Internet? Then there is a possibility that you have heard the song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise at least once. Be it creating their own renditions of the song or dancing to the hit number, people are still sharing various posts related to it. There is now a latest inclusion to that category and it shows the father of a bride grooving to the song’s tunes.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Anusha Wedding Choreography. “When Bride's father takes over the dance floor,” they wrote while sharing the video. The also posted two fire emoticons along with the caption.

The video opens to show the bride’s father decked in black attire showcasing awesome steps while dancing to the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 63,000 likes. It has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote how the video left them impressed.

“He stole the showwwww,” wrote an Instagram user. “The best thing I saw on Instagram today. Dad got some real swag,” posted another. “This is so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

