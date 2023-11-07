Bride's 'glitch in the matrix' moment horrifies the Internet. Here's what happened

We've all heard numerous stories and personal experiences from people trying to explain their 'glitch in the matrix' moments. However, this time, one woman accidentally managed to catch this extraordinary moment on camera. Since she shared the pictures on social media, it has gone crazy viral, garnering varied reactions.

Snapshot of the woman in the wedding gown. (Instagram/@Tessa Coates)

Instagram user Tessa Coates shared a picture of herself trying on a wedding gown and facing a mirror. At first glance, you might not spot anything out of the ordinary. However, upon careful observation, you will notice that the bride's hand in the mirrors are completely different than her actual position. Coates also insists that this photo is not photoshopped or taken in a panoramic view that could have distorted the image. (Also Read: 'Glitch in the matrix': Men looking similar to each other baffles the internet)

In the caption of the post, Coates explained, "I went wedding dress shopping and the fabric of reality crumbled. This is a real photo, not photoshopped, not a pano, not a live photo. If you can’t see the problem, please keep looking and then you won’t be able to unsee it. Please enjoy this glitch in the matrix/photo that I nearly vomited in the street. Also, I’m engaged!"

Take a look at this picture shared by Coates here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than 2,300 likes. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's what people are saying about this glitch in the matrix moment:

An individual wrote, "No way. This can't be real."

A second commented, "I’m still blinking my eyes."

"It’s very simple. When taking any photo with a modern cellphone, especially in low light, it takes scans from left to right. Any movement will be captured even if not a pano because the mirrors are staticky placed but the subject is moving," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "What in the black mirror is happening."

"Oh my God, I'm terrified," added a fifth.

While this picture freaked out Coates, she went to the Apple store to discover the truth behind the picture. Employees at the Apple Store clarified that phones are computers, not cameras. The iPhone, therefore, snaps a series of images from left to right even when the Live Photo setting is disabled. He clarified that the various hand placements in the photo are the result of Coates raising her hand to her waist during the photo shoot.

