Bronx Zoo shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you find them all?

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:04 PM IST
The image is shared by Bronx Zoo on Instagram.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)

Find the hidden objects, brain-teasers, spot the difference, quizzes – these are some of the puzzle posts that are often shared online and people love solving them. They engage people into a fun activity with the satisfaction of solving the puzzle as a reward. Just like this post shared by Bronx Zoo on Instagram.

“Can you spot the differences between these two images? Let us know in the comments what you see,” reads a part of the post shared by the zoo. The post is complete with two similar looking images.

Take a look at the post to see if you can find all the differences:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared some 16 hours ago. Since being posted, it has also accumulated several comments. Many shared the differences they spotted.

“Added tan horse, added blue horse, missing tree trunk and an added yellow flower!” shared an Instagram user. “Left horse missing center horse flipped blue horse added on right and added a grass patch in front and a yellow flower,” shared another. “Added green tree frog, yellow flower, an extra bush in front, a blue horse, and a regular horse. Also, reversed the horse in the center,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

