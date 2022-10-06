Brother, dad or grandpa: Watch video to know who is this kid’s favourite person

The videos that capture various antics of kids often leave people happy. Just like this video that shows a kid choosing his favourite person. Shared on Instagram, the video is winning hearts left, right, and centre. There is a chance that the video will have the same effect on you too.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page managed by the kid’s mom Krystiana. The share has created a buzz again after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Zero hesitation. They didn’t stand a chance,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Who’s the favourite.” The clip then goes on to show three people waiting at the end of a corridor with a kid standing in front of them. A text appearing on the video explains that the people who are seen waiting for the baby are his dad, brother, and grandpa.

Take a look at the video to see who wins:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 9.8 million views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. “I’d be running to grandpa,” posted an Instagram user. “My dad always won, my 3 kids loved him so much,” shared another. “They should have known grandpa was their favourite. Grandparents are awesome lol!!,” expressed a third. “Grandpa wins every time,” wrote a fourth.