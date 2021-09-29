Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brothers from Mumbai create toy car race track related world record. Watch

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video of the brothers from Mumbai creating the toy race car track related record.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The image is taken from the video showcasing the record of the brothers from Mumbai.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Two brothers from Mumbai recently secured their names on the list of Guinness World Records (GWR) for building “Most loop-the-loops in a Hot Wheels track.” A video of their record has now amused people. There is a chance that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video. While replying to their own post they commented, “It took brothers Rohan and Rahul from Mumbai, India three days to build the adjustable angle wooden platform and assemble the entire track of 10 loops over it. ‘Testing was initially with few loops and as we increased the loops and the length of the track, the project became challenging’."

In yet another reply, they added, “Getting the angle and speed just right for this record is trickier than you might think - the previous record was 8 loops by father and son Brian and John Flanagan from Louisiana, USA in 2020.”

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared some 17 hours ago, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This looks like it would be a fun challenge!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow. Cool,” shared another. “It MUST be harder that it looks,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the record and the video?

