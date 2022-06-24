‘Brought a smile on my face’: Shikhar Dhawan hits the nets, posts video

Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram page is filled with posts that leave his fans excited and create a buzz. Just like his latest share. It is a video of him hitting the nets. He also wrote how it made him happy. The video has now left people smiling. There is a possibility, you will be inclined to do the same.

“Swipe to see what brought a smile on my face,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote while sharing the video and also an image. In the same caption, he added the reason behind his happiness. “Back in the nets,” he posted.

The image he posted shows him standing in a ground while portraying a smile. The video shows him practising. Towards the end of the video, another smiling picture of the cricketer flashes on the screen.

Take a look at the post Shikhar Dhawan shared:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 1.2 lakh likes, including one from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. People shared various comments to showcase their love and support for the cricketer while reacting to the video.

“Come back King,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gabbar is back,” shared another. The same notion was expressed by a few others too. Some shared their reactions through fire emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the post?