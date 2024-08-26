BTS star Suga 'driving to India'? Apology note lost in translation, fans confused

BTS member Min Yoongi, better known as Suga, wrote a lengthy note to his fans on Sunday after being involved in a drunk-driving incident. However, a translation of the Korean pop star's apology mistakenly included a reference to India. The translation by South Korean mobile app Weverse, through which BTS members interact with fans, stated that Suga made the "mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking". BTS star Suga's apology letter faced confusion due to a translation error mentioning India.(File Photo )

This translation error was in Suga's second apology, following the confusion caused by his first apology. The India reference quickly caught the attention of BTS ARMY, or fans of the band, in India.

Here is what the translated statement says: "On the night of August 6, 2024, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. Also, I'm sorry for the confusion caused by the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more and been careful, but I couldn't".

"India mentioned but at what cost," a K-Pop and K-Drama Instagram account based in India posted in a video, pointing out the translation error.

Take a look at the post here:

What is the Suga drunk driving case?

Currently, the South Korean Rapper is under investigation after he was caught drunk driving an electric scooter earlier this month. CCTV footage captured Suga near Nine One Hannam apartments in Seoul. Police who were on duty responded and detected alcohol on him, with a breathalyser test revealing 0.227% BAC.

The translation error that mistakenly included a reference to India caused confusion among his fans. The original message was intended to apologise for the recent incident, but the incorrect Weverse translation introduced an unrelated mention of India.

Here's how fans reacted to the translation:

After the translation was posted by noonatlalk, one of the Instagram users, taeja_22 commented, "I don't understand why people are stretching it this much. He did something without harming anyone but himself, he apologised. But people are behaving as if he killed someone".

“I was also laughing. I knew it this is not the correct translation,” he added.

Another user, sakshmascubie, commented, "I was like I'm the only one who see India there??".

The translation error caused unintended confusion and shifted the focus of Suga's apology, complicating the message he intended to convey.