Buffalo’s selfless act saves calf from the clutches of lions. Watch

A lioness was approaching a buffalo calf when the mother buffalo noticed and quickly led the herd towards the calf to save her young one from the predator. However, in her attempt to do so, she ended up sacrificing her own life.

Buffalo herd engages in a fierce battle with lion pride. (YouTube/Latest Sightings)

“Buffalo mom sacrifices herself to save her baby from lions,” reads the caption of the video shared on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings.

The video opens to show a group of lions lounging under a tree as a herd of buffalo moves in their direction. Soon, a lioness comes close to the calf. As the video goes on, the buffalo herd, led by the mother buffalo, courageously fights the lions to protect the calf. Towards the end, the mother buffalo throws herself in front of the lions to save her calf.

The video was captured by Gavin Brett, who is a lawyer, on his family trip to the Thornybush Game Reserve in South Africa.

Watch this video of buffaloes and lions here:

The video was shared a day ago on YouTube. After watching the video, many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this animal video:

“The battles that daily rage the plains of the African savannas. Nature at its finest,” posted a YouTube user. Another added, “I can’t help but wonder what happened to the orphaned baby calf. Was it abandoned without a mother or adopted by the herd? Would be so sad if the mother's sacrifice was in vain.” “She threw her weight to the lions after the calf was out of danger, and once they got a hold of her, she started wailing around,” expressed a third.

