Hyenas attack a lion to save their friend from its jaws. Watch

A group of hyenas came to rescue their friend, who got caught up in the jaws of a lion. A dramatic video shared by Latest Sightings on YouTube shows how the hyenas managed to escape from the lion. Snapshot of hyenas attacking a lion.(YouTube/@LatestSightings)

The clip opens to show the hyenas feeding on prey. Then, suddenly, they became wary of something approaching. Upon seeing a lion sprinting towards them, the hyenas immediately disperse and run away. Unfortunately, one of the hyenas gets caught in the jaws of a lion. Soon, one by one, hyenas attack the lion to save their friend. (Also Read: 'Dangerous': Lion and woman share a meal from same plate. Watch)

Watch the video of the hyenas saving their friend from the lion here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received more than 1,300 likes. Several also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "Hyenas are honestly underrated, they don’t deserve the hate they always get. It’s nice to see how they care about each other."

A second added, "Hyenas are so smart. Even though they are very fearful of a male lion they know that he can only bite one hyena at a time."

"Much respect to the three initial hyenas that responded. Very brave! It feels like they were trying to call the rest of the family, but no one wanted any business with the male lion. Still, they pushed on and saved their clan member," commented a third. (Also Read: Buffalo saves its friend from lion’s claws with powerful headbutts)

A fourth shared, "Very few animals walking the earth today can survive a mauling from a male lion that was an incredibly brave clan to stand up to the lion-like that few humans would do the same if their friend was caught by a lion."

A fifth said, "Nature is really amazing the battles between hyenas and lions have always fascinated me."

