'Dangerous': Lion and woman share a meal from same plate. Watch

Many videos on the internet show the close interaction between animals and humans. Sometimes an animal may wander into human-dominated spaces and then be rescued. Other times, there are videos of people coming close to animals to pet or take pictures with them. Now, another such clip has gone viral. It shows a woman sharing a meal with a lion. Snapshot of woman and lion eating from the same plate.(Instagram/@Rak Zoo)

Here’s what the viral clip shows:

The video was shared on Instagram by page Rak Zoo. The clip begins to show a woman and a lion side by side, sitting on a floor. They both have a plate of food in between them. The lion seems to be devouring raw meat, while the woman seems to be eating cooked chicken. In the caption of the post, Rak Zoo wrote, “No other place on the earth can make you do this. Only here (Rak Zoo.) First of its kind world-class service.”

Watch the video of the woman and the lion sharing a meal here:

This viral video was shared on social media on July 4. Since being uploaded, it has gained close to four million views. The video also has several likes and comments. Many people were stunned by the video. Some others expressed that this is a dangerous thing to do.

Take a look at what are netizens saying about this video here:

An individual commented, “Does this lion have no teeth?" A second shared, "It may Eat you after leave the meat plate, it will end you. No mercy." A third added, "It’s become a trend to have a lion as a puppy! You are crazy people." "Wow, this is dangerous," expressed a fourth. A fifth added, "It is very dangerous to touch lion's food while eating." Several others reacted to the clip using shocking emojis. What are your thoughts on this woman having food with a lion?

