Watch a pride of lions squeezing onto a river bank in South Africa to drink water

A group of lions gathered at a sandy river within South Africa’s MalaMala Game Reserve to quench their thirst. What’s more is that this captivating moment, caught on camera, shows 20 majestic lions engaging in a rare behaviour - drinking water in a perfectly aligned line. The extraordinary clip was shared on YouTube, and as expected, it drew in many viewers who couldn’t resist expressing their awe and admiration in the comments section. Lions drinking water at a river bank in South Africa. (YouTube/Latest Sightings)

“20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink,” reads the caption posted along with the video shared on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. According to the video’s description, Nadav Ossendryver, the founder and CEO of LatestSightings.com, captured this extraordinary moment while on a morning safari at the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa. He and his fellow safari-goers embarked on a search for a leopard but to no avail. As they headed back to camp, they witnessed something awe-inspiring - a family of elephants bathing in the sand river. “Even though this may be a common sight on safari, we stopped to watch the elephants play. After all, it was our last drive; we needed to make the most of it,” Ossendryver expressed.

As they were watching the elephants play, two ears emerged behind them. It was a lion. They watched with bated breaths as the lion descended the ridge and drank water right before them. But this is not it. One by one, 20 lions gathered to drink water from the river. “This was the Kambula Lion Pride that we had found. We began hoping that they would all come down to drink in a line, as lions do on rare occasions. Our prayers were answered! It was all so perfect in the end. 20 lions lined up perfectly in front of us.”

Watch the video of lions drinking water from a water body here:

The video, shared a day ago on YouTube, has accumulated over 4.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still going up. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people think about the video of lions drinking water from a river:

A YouTube user wrote, “20 lions. Now that’s what I call a super pride!” “On the riverbank, lions can sense their surroundings and assess a safe situation before entering the water. Some lions can go down to the river and drink directly from the water, while others can go deep into the river to bathe and drink from the deeper waters,” commented another. A third exclaimed, “What a sight!” “How awesome and amazing this is. What a thrill to see these many lions together,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “Even apex predators need a little liquid refreshment. What a beautiful pride of lions.” A fifth remarked, “This is a rare moment, all together like this.” “I’ve never seen so many lions in one video before. Pretty amazing,” joined a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON