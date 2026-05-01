‘Builder sold dreams, but no water in reality’: Man flags water shortage in Noida society

A Noida man has raised concerns over an alleged water shortage in his residential society, claiming that residents were left without supply for two consecutive days. The man shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the situation and questioning the facilities promised by the builder.

A man highlighted water issues in his Noida society, saying residents relied on tankers after no supply. (Instagram/__________gabru_________)

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(Also read: ‘What am I even paying for?’: Woman slams Noida society over power cuts, endless construction)

Man flags water shortage in Noida society

The video was shared from an Instagram account named Aadhar Mehrotra. In the clip, the man showed a water tanker that had reportedly been called to the society after residents faced a shortage.

“Water scarcity in our society. Super maintenance. A tanker has been called for water. There was no water yesterday, and no water today,” he said in the video.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Builder ne sapne beche… reality mein paani tak nahi!” The remark suggested that while homebuyers were promised a comfortable lifestyle, the ground reality was different for residents dealing with basic issues such as water supply.

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Users question maintenance and facilities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Users question maintenance and facilities {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many users expressing frustration over similar problems in residential societies across Noida and nearby areas. Several people pointed out that residents pay high maintenance charges but still face issues related to water, electricity and construction work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many users expressing frustration over similar problems in residential societies across Noida and nearby areas. Several people pointed out that residents pay high maintenance charges but still face issues related to water, electricity and construction work. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: 'Feels like Strait of Hormuz’: Noida Metro commuters pass through claustrophobic path in viral video)

One user wrote, “This is the reality of many so called premium societies. Maintenance charges are high, but basic facilities are missing.” Another said, “Builders promise luxury living, but residents have to struggle even for water.”

A third user commented, “Noida societies look beautiful from outside, but daily problems inside are never ending.” Another person added, “Paying maintenance and then arranging tankers for water is really unfair for residents.”

One user said, “Authorities should take strict action against builders who fail to provide basic facilities.” Another wrote, “Water is not a luxury. It is a basic need, and residents should not have to fight for it.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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