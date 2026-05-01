‘Builder sold dreams, but no water in reality’: Man flags water shortage in Noida society

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Builder ne sapne beche… reality mein paani tak nahi!” The remark suggested that while homebuyers were promised a comfortable lifestyle, the ground reality was different for residents dealing with basic issues such as water supply.

“Water scarcity in our society. Super maintenance. A tanker has been called for water. There was no water yesterday, and no water today,” he said in the video.

The video was shared from an Instagram account named Aadhar Mehrotra. In the clip, the man showed a water tanker that had reportedly been called to the society after residents faced a shortage.

A Noida man has raised concerns over an alleged water shortage in his residential society, claiming that residents were left without supply for two consecutive days. The man shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the situation and questioning the facilities promised by the builder.

Users question maintenance and facilities The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many users expressing frustration over similar problems in residential societies across Noida and nearby areas. Several people pointed out that residents pay high maintenance charges but still face issues related to water, electricity and construction work.

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One user wrote, “This is the reality of many so called premium societies. Maintenance charges are high, but basic facilities are missing.” Another said, “Builders promise luxury living, but residents have to struggle even for water.”

A third user commented, “Noida societies look beautiful from outside, but daily problems inside are never ending.” Another person added, “Paying maintenance and then arranging tankers for water is really unfair for residents.”

One user said, “Authorities should take strict action against builders who fail to provide basic facilities.” Another wrote, “Water is not a luxury. It is a basic need, and residents should not have to fight for it.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)