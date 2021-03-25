Bull shark and alligator swim side by side in Florida river. Watch

An incredible video showing a bull shark and an alligator swimming side by side has left people stunned. The unusual sight was captured by a man named Gray Vinson at the Indian River Lagoon in Vero Beach, Florida.

Vison took to Facebook to share the video. It shows the shark and the gator swimming next to each other. He also shared another video showcasing a manatee.

“It’s not every day you see a bull shark and a gator swimming together in the Indian river,” he shared. Talking about his second video he added, "I’m not so sure how the manatee made out.”

Take a look at the videos:

The post, since being shared, received tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop expressing their surprise.

“We've seen both separately in the lagoon but that is pretty cool to see them side by side like that,” wrote a Facebook user. “Little homie was just looking for directions,” joked another. “That was pretty darn cool,” said a third.

“I was shocked to see the alligator. I was looking to see if any of the bull sharks were there since they normally are this time of year,” Vinson told CBS Miami.

“They both are kinda out of place if you ask me. The water in the Indian River is brackish and normally you think of sharks in the ocean and alligators in fresh water. I only started seeing bull sharks here a few years back,” he added.

What do you think of the shark and gator video?

