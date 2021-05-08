Bunnies get married in lavish ceremony in England. Video is aww-dorable

While scrolling through social media platforms you may have come across various kinds of bizarre videos. But have you seen a proper marriage ceremony exclusively for rabbits? If not, then this video shared by the Twitter account of YouTube may surprise you. The incident was originally shared on YouTube on March 28 and was arranged at Somerset, England.

“Roberto and Amy, you are now pronounced rabbit husband and rabbit wife,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. According to the description shared with the original video, Roberto and Amy are continental giant rabbits, who were wed in UK’s first-ever rabbit nuptials at Wookey Hole caves, near Wells in Somerset, England.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 7, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and still counting. People were thoroughly amazed with the unusual wedding and wished the newly-weds a happy life. Many took the route of hilarity to express their thoughts. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.

What do you think of this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON