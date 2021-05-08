Home / Trending / Bunnies get married in lavish ceremony in England. Video is aww-dorable
trending

Bunnies get married in lavish ceremony in England. Video is aww-dorable

Roberto and Amy are continental giant rabbits, who were wed in UK’s first-ever rabbit nuptials at Wookey Hole caves, near Wells in Somerset, England.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 03:34 PM IST
The image shows the bunny couple Roberto and Amy.(Twitter/@youtube)

While scrolling through social media platforms you may have come across various kinds of bizarre videos. But have you seen a proper marriage ceremony exclusively for rabbits? If not, then this video shared by the Twitter account of YouTube may surprise you. The incident was originally shared on YouTube on March 28 and was arranged at Somerset, England.

“Roberto and Amy, you are now pronounced rabbit husband and rabbit wife,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. According to the description shared with the original video, Roberto and Amy are continental giant rabbits, who were wed in UK’s first-ever rabbit nuptials at Wookey Hole caves, near Wells in Somerset, England.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 7, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and still counting. People were thoroughly amazed with the unusual wedding and wished the newly-weds a happy life. Many took the route of hilarity to express their thoughts. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.

What do you think of this share?

While scrolling through social media platforms you may have come across various kinds of bizarre videos. But have you seen a proper marriage ceremony exclusively for rabbits? If not, then this video shared by the Twitter account of YouTube may surprise you. The incident was originally shared on YouTube on March 28 and was arranged at Somerset, England.

“Roberto and Amy, you are now pronounced rabbit husband and rabbit wife,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. According to the description shared with the original video, Roberto and Amy are continental giant rabbits, who were wed in UK’s first-ever rabbit nuptials at Wookey Hole caves, near Wells in Somerset, England.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 7, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and still counting. People were thoroughly amazed with the unusual wedding and wished the newly-weds a happy life. Many took the route of hilarity to express their thoughts. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.

What do you think of this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bizarre
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP