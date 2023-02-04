Bus speeds through deep floodwaters in New Zealand. Watch shocking video

Heavy amounts of rain caused havoc throughout New Zealand. Amid the rainfall, uprooting of trees, flooding, and stopping of major roadways and rail lines have been reported. Many have also taken to social media to share images and videos showing the situation created due to floods. One such video shows a bus driver driving his bus through floodwaters.

A local named Debbie Burrows captured the incident on her camera and was in disbelief of the sight. The video begins to show the flood has taken over a street, and the cars are submerged under the water with only their rooftops visible. As she is recording, a bus approaches the water and speeds through it.

Debbie Burrows wrote in the caption, "Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get the street closed off but struggling to get a message through via AT. Resorted to 111, so hopefully, in the meantime, no one else will try to give it a go!!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 31. Since being shared, it has been liked by several people and has received a few comments too.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

An individual in the Facebook comments section said, "Give the bus driver a pay raise." A second person said, "I have just picked up my jaw from the floor!" A third person said, "That bus! Unbelievable."