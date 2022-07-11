Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Caique parrot wins the Internet with its sassy dance moves. Watch

The video of the Caique parrot dancing to the beats of a song was posted on Instagram. 
The image, taken from the viral video posted on Instagram, shows the Caique parrot dancing to a song.(Instagram/@nala.the.caique)
Jul 11, 2022
Arfa Javaid

The Internet provides us with a constant influx of pet videos that boosts our mental and emotional well-being. And a video of a Caique parrot dancing to the beats of a song is a case in point. The clip posted on Instagram is winning people's hearts left, right and centre and may have the same effect on you. The adorable video may even prompt you to watch it more than once.

The video was shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the Caique parrot named Nala. "I jump when im happy and mom gives me good food," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with hashtags #dancing, #jumping and #caique. The video shows the white-bellied Caique named Nala dancing to Acraze's Do It To It on a kitchen slab on the instructions of its human.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was posted a few months ago and has since then accumulated over 1 million views and more than 55,100 likes. The adorable dance video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"She stomp, she stomp, she do the Nala stomp," commented an individual. "Thats just awesome," expressed another with a heart emoticon. "His little side kick," posted a third with several emoticons. "How did you teach her this?" enquired a fourth.

