Calf pauses after getting rescued, looks back before going away

Animal rescue videos are always heartwarming to watch. One such video shared on Twitter has left people smiling. The video shows a few people rescuing an elephant calf. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is how the little one reacts after being rescued. Chances are, the video will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

Calf pauses after getting rescued.(Twitter/@SusantaNanda)

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter. “Staff of Champua Range in Keonjhar district rescued this sub adult elephant from an open well. Expressing gratitude at the end,” he wrote as he posted the video.

What does the elephant rescue video show?

The video opens to show the elephant calf stuck inside a ditch. Soon, the rescuers use an excavator to help the animal get out. As soon as it gets out, the elephant starts walking towards the jungle. However, he stops for a moment and looks back, as if to say ‘Thank you’. The video ends with the rescuers waving goodbye to the elephant.

Take a look at the heartwarming rescue video:

Did the video leave you with a smile on your face? Did you end up watching the clip more than once? There were several netizens who took to the comments section of the video to share love-filled reactions.

How did Twitter users react to the rescue video?

“Aww, sweet,” posted a Twitter user. “Beautiful. Kudos to the staff and elephants are amazing in every way,” shared another. “Outstanding work,” praised a third. “Aww. He looked back to thank them. And they have a very strong memory,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted some two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 37,000 views and counting. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 1,000 likes. What are your thoughts on the video?

