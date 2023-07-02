Man stops charging elephant by raising his hand. Watch

Elephants are the largest land animals that possess immense strength. Though the internet is mostly filled with videos showing the cute side of the gentle giants, there are some clips that also remind people that they can be dangerous too. From charging tourists vehicles to scaring away big cats, there are various videos of the elephants that show their scary side. Just like this video that shows an interaction between a man and a charging elephant. The scary video captures how an elephant started charging towards the man. Luckily, however, he managed to stop the animal by raising his hand. What has left people absolutely impressed is his cool demeanour while handling the situation. The video shows a man stopping a charging elephant by raising his hand. (Screengrab)

“Safari guide stopping a charging elephant with his hand,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Twitter. The clip opens to show the safari guide along with a tourist standing in the middle of a field. Within moments, a huge elephant starts charging towards them. Unflinced, the guide stands his ground and then slowly raises his hand to stop the gentle giant.

Take a look at the video to see how the man stops the elephant:

Did that make your jaw drop? Many netizens on Twitter had similar reactions. They took to the video’s comments section to share how the video left them stunned.

“Wow, amazing,” expressed a Twitter user. “The Force is strong with that one!” joined another. “I would faint,” added a third. “Confidence is powerful,” wrote a fifth.

The video was shared on June 29. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?