Elephant chases away tiger, shows who is the boss. Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda regularly shares wildlife-related posts on his personal Twitter handle. From videos showing confrontation between animals of different species to posts spreading awareness among people, his tweets often leave people intrigued. Just like his latest share that shows an elephant chasing away a tiger trying to drink water. The image shows the elephant that chases away a tiger. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

The video opens to show an elephant standing inside a waterbody. Soon a tiger slowly approaches the waterhole. The gentle giant, however, doesn’t look too kindly upon this intervention. It gets out, moves towards the tiger, and chases it away.

“Tigers and elephants tolerate each other fairly well in the wild. But at times gentle giant shows who the boss is,” Nanda wrote as he posted the video. Alongside, he also added a few lines about the mobile ringtone heard in the video and called it “disgusting”. He tweeted, “You can hear mobile calls in the background. Disgusting. Should mobiles be banned inside the Protected areas?”

“Nature maintains balance of power so well,” wrote a Twitter user. “What about the jeep engine sound? Convert to electric?” joined another. “Lifetime moment,” added a third. What are your thoughts on the video?