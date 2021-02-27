Calf’s leg gets tangled in barbed wire fence, man rescues it. Watch

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a post which showcases the tale of how a man took to upon himself to free a calf which had its leg tangled in a barbed wire fence. Shared by Instagram user Jacob Hyde, the post contains two videos that show his friend named Michael rescuing the calf.

“We saw that this calf had its leg tangled in the barbed wire fence. Some people told us they already called Wildlife management, but Michael didn’t wait for them. So he freed this little calf. Pretty cool,” he wrote while sharing the clips.

Both the clips capture Michael’s efforts in freeing the animal. He is seen using his bare hands to untangle the bribed wires. What makes the watch even more endearing is how in one of the videos Michael says “It’s ok, it’s going to be ok” to the animal.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted, the share has gathered several appreciative comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Amazing job. Thank you for your kindness. Love seeing stuff like this.”

Another person said, “My hero.” As for this Instagram user, they wrote, “Love this, thank you,”

What do you think of the rescue video?

