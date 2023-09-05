Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Calling all cat lovers to spot a kitty in this optical illusion

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 05, 2023 11:25 PM IST

An individual reacted to this optical illusion of a cat and wrote, “Hard to find. Where is it?”

An optical illusion featuring wood logs was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). It was posted with a simple caption, “Spot the cat.” The challenge is to find the kitty hiding in plain sight among these logs. Can you crack this visual puzzle?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a cat in this seek-and-find image?(X/@KrutiNaik13)

“Enjoyed doing this puzzle,” wrote an X user Kruti Naik while sharing a picture on the micro-blogging platform.

The optical illusion shows scrap wood stacked on top of one another. A black cat is perfectly camouflaged in this image. Only a true cat lover will be able to spot the kitty in this optical illusion.

Take a look at this optical illusion below:

The optical illusion was shared on August 29. It has since then collected over 10,500 views. It has also received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this optical illusion:

“Hard to find. Where is it?” posted an individual.

Earlier, an optical illusion video went crazy viral on social media. It shows a few people sitting on what appears to be balconies of a building while others can be seen walking over the building. Onlookers walking past the building add to the confusion as viewers struggle to understand how people can walk over a vertical wall with ease. Can you decode this optical illusion?

