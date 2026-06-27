'Calls my personal phone if I don’t reply’: IT employee shares toxic manager experience

Many professionals occasionally receive work messages after office hours. However, one IT worker's Reddit post has raised questions about when workplace expectations become unreasonable. The employee claimed their manager repeatedly contacted them outside working hours and scrutinised their performance despite the extra hours they already put in.

Employee raises concern over work boundaries. (Representative Image)

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In the post, the employee explained that their manager had become increasingly difficult to work with. "Recently, my manager has become really toxic. He messages me at odd hours or when I'm away for some time, and if I don't respond, he calls my personal phone. If I still don't pick up, he immediately sends me an email saying he was trying to reach me. I honestly don't know what that's supposed to achieve if I'm away," the post read.

The employee added that the situation escalated during a recent discussion in which the manager questioned what they had worked on, why a bug remained unfinished and even their login and logout timings.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the post, the employee often stayed back to finish work when required, yet the manager continued to claim they were unavailable enough in the mornings and evenings. The manager also repeatedly brought up an earlier request asking them to join a 9.30 pm call every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the post, the employee often stayed back to finish work when required, yet the manager continued to claim they were unavailable enough in the mornings and evenings. The manager also repeatedly brought up an earlier request asking them to join a 9.30 pm call every day. {{/usCountry}}

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"I told him I couldn't commit to that because I still need time for dinner and cooking. I said I could join a couple of days a week at most, and I do join when needed, but he still keeps using it against me," the employee wrote.

They further alleged that the manager accused them of deliberately delaying work and extending deadlines despite their efforts, leaving them exhausted and demotivated.

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Internet advises documenting everything

Many Reddit users believed the employee should start keeping records of all interactions.

One person commented, "You can file a case of mental harassment with HR. Start keeping proof of his actions, such as calling you at odd hours and asking you to complete tasks at night. No company gives anyone the right to call colleagues whenever they want. One of my friends did the same."

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Another wrote, "Do the bare minimum at work and prepare for a switch. Keep records of calls and emails outside working hours in your personal account. Also, clearly set boundaries and let everyone know you'll only be available between 9 am and 5 pm."

Others felt the manager's behaviour suggested the employee was being pushed towards resignation.

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"Simply put, your manager wants you to resign. Find another job and quit. Nothing can replace mental peace," one user commented.

Another added, "Collect evidence and take it to your skip manager."

Several users also warned the employee to start looking for new opportunities while maintaining documentation of every interaction outside official working hours.