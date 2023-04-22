Camila Cabello’s Havana gets Carnatic music twist. Video is a treat for music lovers

Camila Cabello’s song Havana has been a fan favourite since its release. In fact, social media is filled with numerous videos that show people singing different versions of the song. Instagram user and musician Hrishi is among them too. He shared a video of him singing the song but with a twist. He infused Carnatic music with the hit English track to create an amazing rendition. His share has wowed people and prompted them to shower him with appreciative comments.

The artist giving Camila Cabello’s Havana a Carnatic music makeover has gone viral.(Instagram/@hrishisongs, YouTube/Camila Cabello)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Hrishi starting the song Havana in a melodious voice and then giving it a Carnatic makeover. In the post’s caption he also added that singer Camila Cabello re-shared this video too.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on March 3. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received close to 64,000 likes, including one from Mira Kapoor.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Yes… don’t stop!!” posted an Instagram user. “The pitch accuracy,” shared another. “I am obsessed with this… I literally heard it 20+ times now… will continue probably until I go to sleep now,” commented a third. “I’m getting chills,” expressed a fourth. “Hrishi you insanely talented soul,” wrote a fifth.