Indian singer’s rendition of ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ captivates American audience

Music has the power to transcend boundaries and evoke emotions among listeners. Regardless of the language or culture, it connects people from all over the world. And this video proves just that. In it, one can see an Indian man singing his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan for an American audience, who visibly enjoy it despite the language barriers. Indian man singing King’s Maan Meri Jaan for Americans. (Instagram/@shakesprod)

“Singing Maan Meri Jaan to Americans,” read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @shakesprod. The video opens to show the artist walking up to a group of Americans sitting on benches with his laptop and a mic. As the video goes on, he sings Maan Meri Jaan, a popular song by the rapper King. The crowd seems to be enjoying the beats of the song.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts. While some enjoyed his rendition of the song, others thought he autotuned it.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Many loved the artist’s rendition of the song and shared their thoughts. An individual wrote, “OMGGGG. One of my favourite songs and you did justice to it. Need a cover soon.” Another added, “Damn...your voice man.” “Try singing Punjabi,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Omg! Your voice is really amazing. You nailed it. I really like your voice and this song too.” Some even thought that his rendition was autotuned. “Brother, how much have you autotuned it?” posted an individual. Another shared, “Laptop only for autotune.”

