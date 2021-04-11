Home / Trending / Ca-moo-flage: This video featuring identical cows is oddly satisfying
trending

Ca-moo-flage: This video featuring identical cows is oddly satisfying

Many pointed out how the cows looked like a popular type of biscuit. Others simply couldn’t stop laughing at the clip.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The image shows the mama cow and her calf.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)

When it comes to showcasing videos that gives an odd sense of satisfaction, the Internet is indeed a treasure trove. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video features a little calf and its mother. What makes the clip more interesting is the appearance of the duo.

The video starts with a black-furred calf, with a broad band of vertical white fur running around its body, standing in the middle of a field. A few seconds into the clip, the mother cow comes into the frame and stands beside the calf. We won’t give away the ending so take a look at the clip and prepare to be oddly satisfied.

Shared on April 10, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of comments. Many pointed out how the cows looked like a popular type of biscuit. Others simply couldn’t stop laughing at the clip.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

