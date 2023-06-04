Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Can you answer this challenging UPSC CSE Prelims question?

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 04, 2023 03:04 PM IST

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a question asked in UPSC CSE Prelims 2023. Can you answer it correctly?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the Civil Services 2023 Prelims examination on May 28 this year. Since then, several questions asked in the examination have been circulating online. Among them, a question related to squirrels has left people perplexed. The seemingly simple question presents several statements about squirrels and requires test-takers to select the correct answer based on them.

This question on Indian squirrels was asked in the recently held UPSC CSE Prelims 2023. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

“Q87 of Civil Service Pre 2023. What do you say?” wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan while sharing a picture on Twitter. The question revolves around three statements about squirrels that discuss squirrel behaviour, including their nesting habits, food storage practices, and dietary preferences. With these clues in hand, candidates were required to choose the correct option.

Take a look at the question below:

Did you solve the question asked in UPSC CSE Prelims? If not, don’t worry, as the IFS officer provided an answer to the question. He wrote, “Answer is b,” while quoting one of his tweets on squirrels from September 2021.

Since being shared on May 31, the tweet has raked up more than 1.4 lakh views. Additionally, it has collected more than 570 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the question asked in UPSC CSE Prelims:

“This was my ans too i.e. option a. But many ans key from different coaching institutions showing different options as correct,” commented an individual. Another asked, “Do they build nests in the ground?” “Only two, as I have many squirrel nests in my house, observed them closely,” expressed a third.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

