Can you crack this brain teaser and prove you're a maths genius?

A brain teaser that has been gaining significant traction on social media presents a series of numbers and their corresponding equivalents. The challenge for puzzle enthusiasts is determining the given pattern and finding the equivalent of the number 109.

Brain Teaser: Can you find the number equivalent to 109?

“Solve if you can,” reads the text insert on the brain teaser shared on X handle @brixwe. According to the brain teaser, if 32 equals 7, 54 equals 23, 76 equals 47, and 98 equals 79, then what will 109 equal?

The brain teaser was shared on December 10. Since then, it has been viewed over 5,400 times. Many puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“99. Multiply the current line + number from the prior row in column 1. Ex: 7x6=42+5 which is 47,” posted an individual.

Another added, “99. I am correct. Yes!”

“99. Each line is a multiplication, with the odd number series (1,3,5,7) added to the result. 10x90 + 9 = 99,” claimed a third.

A fourth commented, “10 x 9 + 9 = 99.”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser?

