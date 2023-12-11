Brain Teaser: Find a panda among snowmen in five seconds

Are you feeling Monday blues? Do you need a little distraction? If so, we have a brain teaser that will keep you hooked for minutes on end. The brain teaser features snowmen hanging out. However, a panda is hidden among them. Can you find the elusive panda quickly? Brain Teaser: Spot panda among snowmen in five seconds. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you spot the panda among the snowmen?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Facebook by Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf. The brain teaser shows snowmen wearing colourful scarves and hats. There’s a panda hidden among them in plain sight, and puzzle enthusiasts need to find it in five seconds. Your time starts now…

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago on Facebook. It has since collected close to nearly 200 reactions and numerous reshares. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Easy, but I love it!” posted an individual.

Another added, “That was easy!”

“Found him,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Panda, easy this time.”

What are your thoughts on this?