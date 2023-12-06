close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Only those with sharp eyes can count cats with 3 legs

Brain Teaser: Only those with sharp eyes can count cats with 3 legs

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 06, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Are you confident in your puzzle-solving skills? If so, find cats in this brain teaser with only three legs in five seconds or less.

A brain teaser gaining traction on X has been leaving people scratching their heads. The teaser features an array of cats. Some of them have only three legs. Are you confident in your puzzle-solving skills? If so, try to solve this puzzle in five seconds or less.

Brain Teaser: Can you find cats with only three legs?(X/@brixwe)
Brain Teaser: Can you find cats with only three legs?(X/@brixwe)

Read| Christmas Brain Teaser: Join the hunt for a hidden bear among the reindeer

“How many cats with only 3 legs?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser features silhouettes of cats set against a blue backdrop. At first glance, all the cats seem to have four legs. However, if you look closely enough, you will be able to spot cats with three legs. The task at hand is to find all the cats with three legs within a five-second time limit. Are you ready? Your time starts now...

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on December 3. It has since then accumulated over 24,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“I am getting 3,” posted an individual.

Another added, “3 of them are missing a leg.”

“3 with ‘only’ three paws,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Impossible to tell for certain.”

Many, in the comments section, unanimously wrote ‘3’ as the answer to this brain teaser.

Also Read| Brain Teaser: ‘90% will pass’ this logical reasoning question. Can you solve it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out