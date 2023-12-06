Brain Teaser: Only those with sharp eyes can count cats with 3 legs

A brain teaser gaining traction on X has been leaving people scratching their heads. The teaser features an array of cats. Some of them have only three legs. Are you confident in your puzzle-solving skills? If so, try to solve this puzzle in five seconds or less. Brain Teaser: Can you find cats with only three legs?(X/@brixwe)

“How many cats with only 3 legs?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. The brain teaser features silhouettes of cats set against a blue backdrop. At first glance, all the cats seem to have four legs. However, if you look closely enough, you will be able to spot cats with three legs. The task at hand is to find all the cats with three legs within a five-second time limit. Are you ready? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on December 3. It has since then accumulated over 24,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“I am getting 3,” posted an individual.

Another added, “3 of them are missing a leg.”

“3 with ‘only’ three paws,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Impossible to tell for certain.”

Many, in the comments section, unanimously wrote ‘3’ as the answer to this brain teaser.