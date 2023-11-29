Brain Teaser: ‘90% will pass’ this logical reasoning question. Can you solve it?

A brain teaser that claims that ‘90% will pass’ it without even attempting it was shared online and has proved to be a head-scratcher. The teaser asks a simple maths question: what is the sum of 10 and 10? Surprisingly, the answer is not 20. To arrive at the correct answer, you need to apply logical reasoning. For instance, the sum of two elevens is four, not twenty-two. Similarly, for two thirteens and seventeens, the answers are eight and sixteen, respectively. Can you solve this mind-bending problem? Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve it?(Instagram/@mathcince)

The brain teaser was shared on an Instagram page named ‘Maths | Science | Education’. It features the sum of a few numbers, and one needs to figure out the pattern used to solve the last equation.

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since clocked over 27,000 views and still counting. Many even flocked to the comments section and shared the answers they got after solving the brain teaser.

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that ‘2’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser per the given pattern.

