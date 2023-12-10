close_game
Brain Teaser: ‘99% will fail’ to guess the next number in this series. Can you?

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 10, 2023 03:58 PM IST

Puzzle enthusiasts need to guess the next number in the given series only through mental calculations. Are you up for the challenge?

Are you spending your Sunday afternoon soaking up the sun and looking for a fun brain teaser to solve? If yes, we have just the thing for you. The brain teaser we present today claims that 99% of people failed to solve it. It challenges people to guess the next number in a given series. Sounds easy? Well, you have to do a mental calculation to solve this one. You are not allowed to use pen and paper for calculations.

Brain Teaser: Can you guess the number in this series?(Instagram/@quiz_master_idea)

“99% will fail? Can you solve this?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on the Instagram handle @quiz_master_idea. The brain teaser features a series of numbers along with four answer choices. Your goal is to deduce the next number in the sequence. The sequence is as follows: “3, 6, 3, 12, 7, ?”. The options are: a) 36, b) 42, c) 50, and d) 40. Can you solve this math problem? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has collected over 72,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this brain teaser:

“42,” posted an individual.

Another added, “B.”

“36,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “3 × 2 = 6 , 3×4=12, 7×6=42 ans.”

Could you guess the next number in the series in this brain teaser? If yes, what is it?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

