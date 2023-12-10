Brain Teaser: ‘99% will fail’ to guess the next number in this series. Can you?

Are you spending your Sunday afternoon soaking up the sun and looking for a fun brain teaser to solve? If yes, we have just the thing for you. The brain teaser we present today claims that 99% of people failed to solve it. It challenges people to guess the next number in a given series. Sounds easy? Well, you have to do a mental calculation to solve this one. You are not allowed to use pen and paper for calculations. Brain Teaser: Can you guess the number in this series?(Instagram/@quiz_master_idea)

“99% will fail? Can you solve this?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on the Instagram handle @quiz_master_idea. The brain teaser features a series of numbers along with four answer choices. Your goal is to deduce the next number in the sequence. The sequence is as follows: “3, 6, 3, 12, 7, ?”. The options are: a) 36, b) 42, c) 50, and d) 40. Can you solve this math problem? Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has collected over 72,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few puzzle enthusiasts even took to the comments section of the brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this brain teaser:

“42,” posted an individual.

Another added, “B.”

“36,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “3 × 2 = 6 , 3×4=12, 7×6=42 ans.”

Could you guess the next number in the series in this brain teaser? If yes, what is it?