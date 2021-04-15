Home / Trending / Can you pick the odd one out in this picture? It has an advisory twist
"Who do you think is violating rules out here?” reads a part of the post shared with the picture.
The tweet prompted people to share all sorts of responses.(Twitter/@amitabhk87)

Masks are a necessity of the current times. It is absolutely essential to always wear this safety equipment whenever one is going out. Time and again, various posts on social media also remind people to wear masks to stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic. This time it’s a share by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, which is spreading this message further. However, what has now captured people’s attention is the creative twist in the post.

“Avoid the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a mask. Who do you think is violating rules out here?” reads the tweet shared by Kant. His post is complete with an image with the words “Pick the odd one out” written on it.

Since being posted, the shared has received several reactions.

“Last girl is not with mask,” wrote a Twitter user. Several others too came up with the correct answer and tweeted the same.

What are your thoughts on the post?

