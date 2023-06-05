Can you solve this aptitude question asked in UPSC CSE Prelims?

After a squirrel-related question that perplexed people, another question asked in the recently held Civil Services 2023 Prelims examination conducted by UPSC is doing the rounds on social media. Unlike the squirrel question, this particular CSAT question is widely perceived as relatively easy to solve. The question is a part of the test that assesses UPSC aspirants’ analytical skills, reasoning ability and aptitude.

Aptitude question asked in UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims. (Twitter/@ias_keeda)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The question was shared on the Twitter handle @ias_keeda with the caption, “Solve this CSAT question of UPSC CSE pre 2023 #UPSC.” The aptitude question challenges candidates to determine the remainder when multiplying a specified set of numbers by 100.

Are you smart enough to solve the below question?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on June 3, the tweet has been viewed over 54,300 times and received more than 500 likes. It has also accumulated a flurry of comments from netizens. While many wrote “0” or “Zero” in the comments, others typed out the solution.

Check out a few reactions here:

“(a) 0. 85 and 95 are divisible by 5. So, 100 is divisible by 25 so the denominator becomes 4. 4 completely divides 96. So, the remainder is 0,” posted an individual. Another added, “I solved it correctly in the exam. Just multiplied the last digit of all the numbers and got 0 which if divided by 100 will give 0 - a simple one I guess.” “85x87x89x91x95x96÷100=5462159976 reminder=0,” wrote a third. A fourth commented, “The correct answer is O only.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON