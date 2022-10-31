Can you spot the ghosts hiding among pandas in this Halloween inspired puzzle?

Puzzles are fun to solve. It is true that at times they leave people scratching their heads but still there are many who love solving them. If you are someone who loves puzzles, then here is a post that can leave you very happy. This post shared on Instagram is specially designed to celebrate Halloween and challenges people to spot the ghosts hiding amid pandas.

It is created by artist Gergely Dudás who shared it on the Instagram page called thedudolf. The post is shared with a simple caption that reads, “Happy Halloween! Can You find THREE GHOSTS among the pandas?” The cartoon image shows several pandas standing next to each other. A few pumpkins are also visible amid them.

Take a look at the post to see how quickly you can spot all three ghosts:

The post was shared nearly 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has received close to 1,600 likes and counting. The share also prompted people to post various reactions. While some wrote “Done,” others found it hard to spot all the three ghosts.

Are you still trying to spot them all? Then here is an image that will help:

The image shows the solution for Halloween-related puzzle. (thedudolf)

What are your thoughts on the Halloween inspired puzzle created by the illustrator? Did you manage to spot all the ghosts amid the pandas?

