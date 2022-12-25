Can you spot three candy canes and a bird in this viral Christmas-themed brain teaser?

As people across the world are celebrating Christmas today with their friends and family, a festive brain teaser is taking turns on social media platforms, and it has captivated many. In it, one needs to spot three candy canes - Christmas treats - and a bird hidden in plain sight among the snowmen. What makes the brain teaser even more difficult is that it is in red and white colour. So, are you ready to dive deep into the brain teaser and find hidden things among the sea of smiling snowmen?

“3 candy canes and 1 bird... Where are they??” read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The brain-scratching brain teaser was made by Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf.

Take a look at the Christmas-themed brain teaser below:

Since being shared four days ago, the brain teaser has collected more than 300 likes and several comments. It has also been shared numerous times.

Here’s what people shared in the comments:

“Oooh the bird took me a minute. Love these!” commented a Facebook user. “Found the candy canes easily but couldn’t find the bird,” posted another. “For me the bird was easy to find but it took ages to find the 3rd cane,” shared a third. “Cleverly hidden, but once found, you cannot un-see them. Fun!” wrote a fourth.

If you are still searching for three candy canes and a bird hidden in this brain teaser, then here’s a picture that will help you.

Take a look at the image below:

The image highlights three candy canes a bird. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

Did you manage to find all the hidden things all by yourself? If yes, how quickly? Earlier, a brain teaser where users were challenged to find Rudolph among reindeer went viral on social media, and it has left many scratching their heads.

