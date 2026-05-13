Can you survive in Mumbai on just 25,000? Woman’s budget guide goes viral as internet reacts

Mumbai is notorious for its "crushing" cost of living, but one woman claims she has cracked the code for surviving on a modest budget. Sharing her personal finance secrets online, she detailed how she manages her entire month for less than ₹25,000. By prioritising utility over luxury and mastering the art of the Mumbai local, her story has gone viral. However, the breakdown has also invited scepticism from those who argue that such a budget requires significant sacrifices in comfort and safety.

A woman’s video of her monthly expenses has gone viral. (Instagram/@ayushii.vibess)

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Trying to make 25k work in Mumbai!!” digital content creator Ayushi wrote on Instagram and shared a video.

Also Read: Big4 manager in Hyderabad breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘ ₹50,000 rent for 3BHK’

“This video is all about how to manage living in Mumbai under ₹25K,” Ayushi says in the video. She then provides a detailed breakdown of her list.

While she pays ₹14,000 for rent and electricity, she keeps her travelling expenses within ₹2,000 by taking public transportation. She says she spends around ₹6,000 on food and prefers to cook most of her meals because it not only saves money but is also healthier. The rest of her expenses are for the “other stuff”, including gym and her hobbies.

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{{^usCountry}} A few argued that her total expenses, as mentioned in the video, amount to ₹27,000, including ₹5,000 for other expenses. Ayushi clarified that she mentioned ₹25,000 as her “other” expenses are usually within ₹3,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few argued that her total expenses, as mentioned in the video, amount to ₹27,000, including ₹5,000 for other expenses. Ayushi clarified that she mentioned ₹25,000 as her “other” expenses are usually within ₹3,000. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She concludes the video by saying, “So, yeah. You can still save if you want.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concludes the video by saying, “So, yeah. You can still save if you want.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Ayushi; this report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Ayushi; this report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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The video has ignited a polarised debate across social media. While many viewers were stunned by her financial discipline, others argued that such extreme penny-pinching comes at the cost of a quality of life. Amidst the mixed reactions, several users pressed for specifics, eager to know exactly which neighbourhoods still offer accommodation within her mentioned budget.

An individual posted, “I was confused about whether it could be managed, but thank you for this informative video.” Another asked, “14K? Where? Is it a private room or shared?” Ayushi responded that it is a shared accommodation.

Also Read: ‘Bangalore can make you feel broke,’ says couple spending ₹1.3 lakh per month with ₹56,000 rent

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A third commented, “One can easily survive in Mumbai if we're living for ourselves only and not looking to save money.” A fourth wrote, “Finally, someone with a realistic view and struggles.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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