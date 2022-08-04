Candy company’s salary for their Chief Candy Officer may make your jaw drop. Do you want to apply?

There are various types of jobs, including a few surprising ones. Just like this post about a position of Chief Candy Officer where the main job is to taste candies for a candy company. Shared on Instagram, a post about the position has now created a buzz among people.

Candy Funhouse, a Canadian company, shared the post. “Hiring: CHIEF CANDY OFFICER! Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE and FUN? Get paid 6 figures to lead our Candyologists! Job is open to ages 5+, you can even apply on behalf of your kid!” they posted.

They also shared details about the job in their website. “We are looking for the world’s first and only Chief Candy Officer! This opportunity is work-from-home with the option to work out of either Toronto, Canada (Canadian Residents) or Newark, New Jersey (American Residents), paying up to $100,000 annually to lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy. This includes approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether or not to award each treat with the official ‘CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval’,” their website explained.

Take a look at the Instagram post:

Since being shared, the post has prompted people to share various comments. “I wanna do this so bad but I’m in Thailand,” commented an Instagram user. “I applied and my five year old wants too aswell,” joked another. “Would love to be a candy personality!” expressed a third. “This is awesome,” wrote a fourth.

