Candy Crush is trending on Twitter thanks to MS Dhoni’s gaming moment

Almost all of us have played Candy Crush in childhood, matching colourful candies and trying to complete challenging levels. What’s remarkable is that even as we grow older, the love for Candy Crush remains intact for many. Turns out, MS Dhoni is among them. Now, a video of him playing the game on his tablet aboard an IndiGo flight was shared on Twitter. As expected, it has gone viral online, so much so that the hashtag Candy Crush started trending on Twitter along with MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni aboard an IndiGo flight. (Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

“MS Dhoni - the crowd favourite,” wrote Twitter user Mufaddal Vohra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show an IndiGo air hostess walking up to cricketer MS Dhoni. As the air hostess offered him chocolate and sweets alongside a note, MS Dhoni was spotted playing Candy Crush. The air hostess also had a conversation with him before returning to duty.

Watch the video right here:

The video, since being shared on June 25, has accumulated 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also collected a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Lol playing candy crush and eating candy,” posted an individual. Another added, “Dhoni is my all time favourite Cricket player.” “Dhoni playing Candy Crush,” expressed a third. A fourth, “The man! The myth! The legend! Travelling in Economy class.”

