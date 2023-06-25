Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Candy Crush is trending on Twitter thanks to MS Dhoni’s gaming moment

Candy Crush is trending on Twitter thanks to MS Dhoni’s gaming moment

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 25, 2023 08:49 PM IST

A video of MS Dhoni playing a game of Candy Crush went viral online. As a result, Candy Crush started trending on Twitter.

Almost all of us have played Candy Crush in childhood, matching colourful candies and trying to complete challenging levels. What’s remarkable is that even as we grow older, the love for Candy Crush remains intact for many. Turns out, MS Dhoni is among them. Now, a video of him playing the game on his tablet aboard an IndiGo flight was shared on Twitter. As expected, it has gone viral online, so much so that the hashtag Candy Crush started trending on Twitter along with MS Dhoni.

Also Read| Man gets parcel four years after placing the order, says ‘never lose hope’

MS Dhoni aboard an IndiGo flight. (Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

“MS Dhoni - the crowd favourite,” wrote Twitter user Mufaddal Vohra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show an IndiGo air hostess walking up to cricketer MS Dhoni. As the air hostess offered him chocolate and sweets alongside a note, MS Dhoni was spotted playing Candy Crush. The air hostess also had a conversation with him before returning to duty.

Watch the video right here:

The video, since being shared on June 25, has accumulated 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also collected a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Lol playing candy crush and eating candy,” posted an individual. Another added, “Dhoni is my all time favourite Cricket player.” “Dhoni playing Candy Crush,” expressed a third. A fourth, “The man! The myth! The legend! Travelling in Economy class.”

Also Read| ‘Washington moment’: When Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani asked Sunita Williams for ‘lift’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral ms dhoni
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP