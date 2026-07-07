‘Can’t accept it without a proper reason’: Employee stunned by HR’s reply to sick leave request

An employee’s Reddit post about being questioned by HR after applying for sick leave has sparked a discussion online about workplace culture, leave policies and trust between employees and management. A Reddit post on HR’s response to sick leave sparked mixed reactions, with users debating whether the policy was fair. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Reddit, the employee said they were unwell and had informed HR around 2 to 3 hours before work that they would not be able to report to office. However, the response they received left them confused about whether the organisation’s approach was reasonable or a sign of poor management.

“So I was sick today and texted my HR 2 to 3 hours prior, saying I was unable to report to work, and I got a response saying, ‘Hi, please mention the reason properly. I’ve already mentioned at the start to avoid taking leaves on Mondays and Saturdays. Plus, the day before, I’ve strictly gotten instructions from the management about the same. Can’t accept it without a proper reason. Thanks,’” the user wrote.

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Mail sent to all employees The employee added that the message was followed by an email sent with all members marked in CC. The mail asked employees to avoid taking leaves on Mondays, Saturdays, or immediately before or after a national or public holiday unless absolutely necessary.

“We request everyone to avoid planning leaves on Mondays, Saturdays, or immediately before or after a national/public holiday, unless absolutely necessary. These are critical working days for the organization, and moving further, repeated leave patterns during these periods may impact operations. Going forward, such leaves may be treated as Leave Without Pay (LOP) if they are not supported by a valid reason or prior approval,” the mail read.

The email also mentioned that for Sick Leave, employees should update the leave request in Zoho People at least 2 hours before the start of the workday, wherever possible, and mention the specific reason while applying for leave. It further stated that a medical certificate or supporting documents may be requested if the illness requires an extended period of absence.

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“I just wanna know, is this genuine or some kind of poorly structured organisation with terrible management?” the employee asked. The post was shared with the title, “Guys, is this some red flag or what?”

Internet reacts The post drew mixed reactions from Reddit users. One person wrote, “Stopped reading after Saturdays. Any company that makes employees work on Saturdays, unless it is a government organisation or PSU, is a red flag.”

Another disagreed and said, “This is genuine. Sadly, 80 to 90 per cent of people treat sick leave as paid leave, despite the policy strictly prohibiting it. These are the perils of a low-trust society.”

A third user suggested the employee should reconsider their workplace, writing, “Yes, do you think it is a sign to move on from this organisation?”

Another Redditor offered a more balanced view and said, “Honestly, though, every company does this, and no, this is not a red flag. Sick leaves are not planned; they happen without warning. But if you wake up feeling unwell, 9 AM is good enough time for you to send a leave request or at least drop a message. If you were sick the previous night, you should not delay it and should inform them immediately.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)